Raleigh software development firm with ties to Red Hat’s Bob Young is acquired

CoverGo's Series A highlights the company's rapid growth and success, with annual recurring software revenue increasing more than 10x since January 2021. NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverGo, the leading global enterprise no-code SAAS insurance platform, today announced it has secured $15 million in Series A funding led by California-based SemperVirens VC with participation from US venture capital firms SixThirty, Tribeca Early Stage Partners and Fresco Capital. Strategic investors include pan-African insurance group Old Mutual, Asia-based insurance group Asia Financial Holdings, US-based XN Worldwide Insurance (part of the Henner Group) and Middle East and African insurance fund Noria Capital. Existing insurtech investors also participated in the oversubscribed round.
Comments / 0