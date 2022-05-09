ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh software development firm with ties to Red Hat's Bob Young is acquired

 2 days ago

RALEIGH – A Raleigh software firm that counted Red Hat's Bob Young as an early investor has been acquired. Webonise, a product tech and development firm, has confirmed that it has been sold to New York-based Pearl Street Equity. No financial terms were disclosed. Founded in 2012,...

