Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, Vilas, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Turtle Flambeau Flowage to 8 miles south of Willow Reservoir to 7 miles north of Wausau. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Willow Reservoir around 1125 PM CDT. Newbold and Dutch Corners around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Winchester, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation, Rainbow Flowage, Rice Creek Natural Area, Parrish, Border Lakes Natural Area, Veterans Memorial County Park and Eagle River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
