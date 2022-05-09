ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Otter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rusk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RUSK...CHIPPEWA AND EASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
County
Otter Tail County, MN
State
North Dakota State
City
Erhard, MN
City
Rothsay, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Grant County, MN
City
Elizabeth, MN
County
Wilkin County, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Goodhue The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .More rainfall overnight will cause the Middle Fork Zumbro River to resume rising later tonight and Thursday. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/23/2011.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Freeborn, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Freeborn; Steele SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED Thunderstorms with heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties Freeborn...Steele * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Geneva, Steele Center and Bixby.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Butte and southwestern Meade Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Bear Butte State Park, or 12 miles east of Sturgis, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Owl Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, Vilas, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Turtle Flambeau Flowage to 8 miles south of Willow Reservoir to 7 miles north of Wausau. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Willow Reservoir around 1125 PM CDT. Newbold and Dutch Corners around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Winchester, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation, Rainbow Flowage, Rice Creek Natural Area, Parrish, Border Lakes Natural Area, Veterans Memorial County Park and Eagle River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 203 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buffalo, Clark, Taylor, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Taylor; Trempealeau TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN CLARK IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, DODGE CENTER, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent thunderstorm rainfall will cause the Minnesota River to rise above flood stage near Morton by early Thursday morning. It will remain above flood stage for at least the next week. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 24.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
WJON

Tornado Watch Issued for Eastern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern half of the state, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties, until 10:00 p.m. Monday. More thunderstorms could redevelop later Monday afternoon along and east of I-35. A few storms could be severe and produce large hail,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

