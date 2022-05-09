Elon Musk's mom scolds him for tweeting about dying

Elon Musk HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," Musk tweeted Sunday.

It followed comments he said were made by Russia's space chief attacking the supply of Starlink terminals to Ukraine.

"That's not funny," Maye Musk said in response to her son's tweet.

Elon Musk's mother scolded him for tweeting about dying in response to comments he said were made by a Russian politician attacking the use of Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya" Musk tweeted Sunday.

"That's not funny," Maye Musk tweeted in response on Monday.

In response to his mother's scolding, the billionaire responded by saying "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

Musk penned the "dying" tweet after posting a screenshot of comments he said were made about him by Dmitry Rogozin, Russia's space chief, and sent to Russian media.

According to a translation of the comments posted by Musk, Rogozin said that "the internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters."

The translation continued: "Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you'll play the fool."

Musk tagged the translation with the comment: "The word 'Nazi' doesn't mean what he seems to think it does."

Rogozin issued a series of responses to Musk's tweets. He criticized the billionaire for his ties to South Africa and said his family made its "capital during the apartheid years" — a subject the Tesla CEO and his mother have contested. Rogozin said "you better keep quiet" on the meaning of the word Nazi, according to Insider's translation of the tweet .

The Roscosmos chief also responded to Musk's tweet about if the Tesla CEO were to die under mysterious circumstances.

"Nobody needs you," Rogozin tweeted per an Insider translation of the private tweet. "Stop fooling around."

Musk and Rogozin have a longstanding rivalry as the SpaceX CEO has repeatedly positioned his company's rockets as an alternative to Russia's Soyuz rockets. The feud has continued to heat up since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Musk's Starlink satellite-based internet division has supplied thousands of terminals to Ukraine after Russia's invasion disrupted internet flows. As of last month, more than 5,000 Starlink internet terminals have been active in the country, The Washington Post reported.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.