ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood To Return To 'American Idol' As Mentor

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood will return to American Idol, the beloved talent competition series that kickstarted her iconic career in 2005. Now, as one of the biggest artists in country music, Underwood is getting ready to release another studio album next month. She's also in...

wkkj.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Gabby Barrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Resorts World Las Vegas
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

As The Voice Fans Wait For Season 22 News, Blake Shelton And Carson Daly Are Teaming Up For A Wild New Show

Fans of The Voice are still waiting on any official updates from NBC regarding Season 22 — especially in regards to which coaches will be sitting in the Big Red Chairs — but in the meantime, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have joined forces for a new show, and it sounds absolutely wild. After Kelly Clarkson spent her spring getting competitive with Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest, it looks like Blake Shelton and Carson Daly want in on that off-season game show action, as they will executive produce and star in the new series Barmageddon on USA Network.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's 'dream came true' following major career moment

Carrie Underwood has achieved many goals in her successful career, but nothing could have prepared her for the weekend. The country singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was still on a high following her performance with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, branding the moment a dream come true.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy