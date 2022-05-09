ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Record-breaking year for Go Big Give; nonprofits in four counties to benefit

Grand Island Independent
 2 days ago

This year’s Go Big Give brought in $1,459,596, the highest number ever achieved in the nine-year history of the philanthropic effort. The total beats the previous record, set last year, of $1,330,332. It was also the fourth year in a row that Go Big Give surpassed the $1 million...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Thank you GICC donors

On May 5, 169 donors contributed $99,665 to Grand Island Central Catholic through the ninth annual Go Big Give. Sponsored by the Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, nearly $1.3 million was raised for Grand Island area nonprofits, a record-breaking total. Our gifts to GICC were...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Race reaps rewards for local charities

Great service is something that drives Helgerson day in and day out at work. The groups receive financial donations in exchange for volunteer work. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy with warmer temperatures. Updated: 3 hours ago. Back to the 70s, even 80s, but with lots of lightning and rain chances. Updated:...
CHARITIES
Footwear News

Charity Works: Keen Utility Pledges $1 Million to Help Women Seeking Careers in Skilled Trades + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. May 10, 2022: Keen Utility, the work boot division of Keen Inc., has pledged $1 million in product and financial support over the next five years to non-profit organizations in the U.S. and Canada dedicated to the empowerment and education of women seeking a career in the skilled trades. The donation will be made through the footwear company’s She Builds Grant Program, which aims to champion the next generation of tradeswomen. Keen Utility’s...
CHARITIES
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island Public entrepreneurs show business knowhow… and no fear

Being an entrepreneur entails creativity, problem solving and patience. Presenting the idea takes preparation, and the idea of sharing your business idea—your brainchild—making it subject to evaluation and critique scary. If putting an idea out for expert evaluation is nerve-racking, Grand Island Senior High students Kowsslo Teya and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Grand Island, NE
Society
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Car donation helps transport disabled veterans

A memorial bench now sits in front of the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. A healing and blessing ceremony occurred near a memorial bench outside the Radisson. First Alert Forecast: Areas of showers again today!. Updated: 14 hours ago. As low pressure continues to move through today, areas of showers...
ADVOCACY
Pocono Update

Hoops 4 Homeless Tournament To Benefit Monroe County Homeless Outreach Program

So you think you’re good at basketball? Prove it. Grab three friends and put your team to the test next month as on June 11th, Forever Dedicated 64 Fitness and Hoops will be hosting its Pocono Hoops 4 Homeless 4 on 4 Basketball Tournament. This fun-filled family event will include raffles, games, and prizes. Donations are accepted, with proceeds supporting the Street2Feet Homeless Outreach Center.
TANNERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#New Hope#Charity#Heartland United Way#Go Big Give#Eihusen Foundation#Associated Staffing#Jbs
Grand Island Independent

Lippincott wins round one in race for District 34 legislative seat

In the first of two races between Loren Lippincott and Michael Reimers for the District 34 legislative seat, Lippincott easily came out ahead in Tuesday’s primary. Lippincott captured 69.7% of the vote while Reimers had 30.3%. The two men will face each other again in November for the right...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island's CCC campus graduates 233 students

Central Community College kicked off a day of graduation ceremonies Friday with its Grand Island Campus commencement. Two-hundred-three graduates of Central Community College-Grand Island received their diplomas Friday morning at the Heartland Events Center.. Cody M. Gulbrandson, DVM, gave the commencement address. A CCC-Grand Island graduate himself, Gulbrandson was the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

The heart of health care -- LuAnn Coffey, RN, case manager for York General Home Health

Editor: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Business Beat -- Perennial Operations manager Randy Martin to retire

Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Grand Island Independent

Bygone Book Club closes out successful first season

The first season of Bygone Book Club is now “in the books” and we would like to thank all our discussion facilitators and attendees for helping make this such a successful program. Over the past year we shared extraordinary stories about people, places and events in central Nebraska....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

New playground will be kids' haven at convention center

YORK – A new playground will soon be a haven for kids outside the Holthus Convention Center. The city council gave its approval for a contract with Sourcewell, in the amount of $77,278, for the construction of the playground. The playground will be outside the northwest corner of the...
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy