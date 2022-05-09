Behind The Scenes: Get Ready With Rapper Cardi B & Vogue For The Met Gala

Wave hello to Cardi B and Offset’s blinged-out baby boy.
Rap’s premiere power couple shared the first Instagram photos of their 7-month-old son Thursday, finally revealing his name: Wave Set Cephus.
And just like his superstar mom, Wave already seems to like dollars, diamonds, stunting and shining.
In the sweet snaps, the tiny tot wears giant diamond studs and an enormous iced-out chain shaped like — what else? — a wave.
Suspended on a shimmering Cuban link chain layered with several other diamond necklaces, the pricey piece also include Wave’s first name spelled out in baguette diamonds, as well as a blue enamel shark riding an orange...
