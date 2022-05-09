ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Officer-involved shooting (John Spink for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Skipper Place NW. Police have not reported any injuries.

At this time, police do not have details surrounding the shooting, and they have not said whether they have someone in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.

We’ve got a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

