Investing in and improving research, awareness and equity in women's heart health are critical for the health and well-being of women, according to a new Presidential Advisory from the American Heart Association, published today in the Association's flagship journal Circulation. The advisory is a call to action to identify and remove barriers to health care access, quality and equity for women. "We are losing ground on key indicators of cardiovascular health among women, including blood pressure control, weight management and diabetes," says Véronique L. Roger, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, the advisory committee's corresponding author and a senior investigator at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO