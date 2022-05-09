ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Sayre Man Killed While Clearing Dead Deer from Road

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials in Bradford County, Pennsylvania say a Sayre man who was hit and killed May 4 on Route 6 in Wysox was trying to remove the carcasses of deer from the...

wnbf.com

Comments / 2

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police charge mother after an infant was found dead

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

83-year-old woman arrested for Waverly bank robbery

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing the village’s Chemung Canal Trust Company location Friday afternoon. Edna Jane Hallett, 83, was arrested after Waverly Police responded to the bank around 10:38 a.m. when the bank alarm was reported at the Chemung Street location. Police determined Hallett had just left […]
WAVERLY, NY
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Driver, 18, Killed As Audi Slams Into Utility Pole, Flips: State Police

An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed. Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBRE

Police find missing Lycoming County woman

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have found the missing woman out of Montoursville, ending the search. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Elizabeth Detweiler, 43, was last seen on foot in the area of the 1900 block of State Route 405 Monday at 2:50 p.m. Police believed that Detweiler may be confused or at special […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
