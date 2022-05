Swatting – the phenomenon in which viewers falsely report streamers to the police in an attempt to send a SWAT team running into their home live on camera – sadly isn't anything new. Swatters forced xQc to move, scaring him to the point that he felt safer leaving his home. The streamer even said that on some occasions, he genuinely felt like he was going to die in one the repeated police raids on his house. Many streamers have been swatted live on stream, but that doesn't mean it's some sort of rite of passage. Many content creators with families are especially protective of their privacy in order to protect their closest love ones from experiencing the terrifying police raids, and NickMercs is no different.

