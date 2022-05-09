GALLERY: Coral Morphologic lab work

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar.
At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community.
Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.”
Food Rescue USA of...
