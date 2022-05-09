ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Coral Morphologic lab work

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of fluorescent and fleshy solitary stony corals are on display...

The Independent

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Humans don't know what they're missing under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below the keels of massive ships, an underwater camera provides a live feed from another world, showing marine life that's trying its best to resist global warming. That camera in Miami's Government Cut is just one of the many ventures of a marine biologist and a musician who've been on a 15-year mission to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science and art to bring undersea life into pop culture.Their company — Coral Morphologic —...
CBS Miami

90,000 Pounds Of Leftovers From F1 Miami Grand Prix Going To Those In Need: ‘It Warms My Heart’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar. At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community. Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.” Food Rescue USA of...
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
yankodesign.com

Fauna series shows three almost-extinct species in Latin America

There are a lot of endangered species in our world right now, whether they’re flora or fauna. Some of these we’re already familiar with due to various campaigns from ecological organizations. But there are a lot that we may not know are already on the endangered list or we don’t even know they actually exist. Products that bring awareness to these and that are made from eco-friendly materials are always welcome to bring awareness and also to hopefully convince people to change some of their eco-harming habits.
CBS Miami

Researchers Find South Florida Is Most Overvalued Rental Market In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the rental market in South Florida has been on another level, and now a new study is really shedding light on it. According to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida is the most overvalued rental market in the country with renters paying 22% more than they should. The study found the average rental price in the area that includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale is $2,832 but should be closer to $2,326. Researchers used past leasing data to model prices. The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That’s why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you’re in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Studies the Effects of Skincare Products to Coral Reefs

Researchers have discovered a method through which oxybenzone, a popular sunscreen ingredient, harms corals. The unexpected discoveries may help in the creation and commercialization of efficient, coral-safe sunscreens. Healthy Coastal ecosystems are one of the most important ecosystems on the planet. They provide economic and environmental services worth billions of...
Tree Hugger

Baby Corals Are as Vulnerable to Disease as Adults

Baby corals are as susceptible to a deadly disease as their adult counterparts, a new study finds. Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) first hit coral populations along Florida’s Coral Reef in 2014. The lethal disease was part of a widespread outbreak. More than 95% of Florida’s Coral Reef has been affected and nearly half of Florida’s 45 stony coral species are impacted by the disease.
