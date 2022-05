A faulty door on the Boston subway was responsible for the death of a 39-year-old commuter last month, federal investigators have said.Robinson Lalin, who was riding the Boston subway’s Red Line home on Sunday 12 April, was pulled 100ft along the platform of the Broadway station.Authorities said he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.On Monday, a preliminary report into the incident said investigators found “a fault in a local door control system that enabled the train to move with the door obstructed,” dragging Lalin along the platform.The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), whose investigators were seen at...

