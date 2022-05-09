185th anniversary quiz: Test your knowledge of Sun and Baltimore history for our birthday, when we’ll reveal sweepstakes winners Baltimore Sun/TNS

In a business of near-constant deadlines, it’s humbling to think The Baltimore Sun has been chasing them for 185 years (our first edition was published May 17, 1837). We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to tell Baltimore’s stories, and would not be here without you. As a small thank you, we are giving away some birthday gifts. Winners are to be announced on Tuesday. While the sweepstakes is closed to new entries, you are welcome to take or re-take to the quiz just for fun!

Don’t see the quiz? Access it here.

Quiz written by Sun research librarian Paul McCardell and produced by content editor Steve Earley.