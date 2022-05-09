ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

185th anniversary quiz: Test your knowledge of Sun and Baltimore history for our birthday, when we’ll reveal sweepstakes winners

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UrQW_0fXgv47H00
185th anniversary quiz: Test your knowledge of Sun and Baltimore history for our birthday, when we’ll reveal sweepstakes winners Baltimore Sun/TNS

In a business of near-constant deadlines, it’s humbling to think The Baltimore Sun has been chasing them for 185 years (our first edition was published May 17, 1837). We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to tell Baltimore’s stories, and would not be here without you. As a small thank you, we are giving away some birthday gifts. Winners are to be announced on Tuesday. While the sweepstakes is closed to new entries, you are welcome to take or re-take to the quiz just for fun!

Don’t see the quiz? Access it here.

Quiz written by Sun research librarian Paul McCardell and produced by content editor Steve Earley.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy