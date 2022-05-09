ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dine out for a good cause in Hampton Roads this week

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Eating out? Plan to dine for a cause Thursday.

“Dining Out For Life Hampton Roads” is an annual fundraiser that supports local HIV service organizations. Similar events will be held around the country. The local May 12 event is organized by the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk.

Here’s how it works: Gather family and friends and dine at one of 20 participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner — depending on the spot. A percentage of the bill will be donated to the organization. The special also applies to take-out orders.

Make reservations for dinner and view details for each restaurant. Some of the restaurant’s locations might not be participating.

Since 1989, the LGBT Life Center has been supporting LGBTQ communities and people affected by HIV through improving health and wellness services.

___

Participating restaurants

NEWPORT NEWS

Circa 1918 (dinner), 757-599-1918

___

NORFOLK

4-5-6 Fish (dinner, lunch), 757-625-4444

Baker’s Crust (dinner), 757-625-3600

Brick Anchor Brew House (dinner, lunch), 315-622-9012

California Pizza Kitchen (dinner, lunch), 757-622-7190

The Dirty Buffalo (dinner, lunch), 757-226-7851

Gershwin’s (dinner), 757-226-0814

The Green Onion (dinner), 757-633-3241

Mermaid Winery (dinner, lunch), 757-233-4155

No Frill Bar and Grill (dinner, lunch), 757-627-4262

Omar’s Carriage House (dinner), 757-622-4990

The Public House (dinner, lunch), 757-227-9064

Starving Artist Cafe (brunch), 757-305-9290

Streats (dinner), 757-233-8933

Voila! Cuisine Internationale (dinner), 757-640-0343

___

PORTSMOUTH

Gosport Tavern (dinner), 757-606-2666

Still (dinner), 757-332-7222

___

VIRGINIA BEACH

Roll With It Board Game Cafe & Bar (dinner), 757-301-3612

ViBes Nutrition & Energy (Breakfast, lunch), 757-301-2703

___

Can’t go?

Donations can be made online at lgbtlifecenter.org or mailed to LGBT Life Center, 222 W. 21st St., F-308, Norfolk, VA 23517.

For more details on the event and restaurants https://www.diningoutforlife.com/city/757 .

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , Follow @GibsonRekaya on Twitter

Comments / 0

