ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Man charged in New Fairfield stabbing death

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc98o_0fXguub500
Man charged in New Fairfield stabbing death Hartford Courant/TNS

State police arrested a man Saturday and charged him with the stabbing death of another man in New Fairfield.

Patrick Griffin, 59, of New Fairfield, faces a first-degree manslaughter charge and was held in lieu of $1 million for a court appearance on Monday.

Police were sent to Griffin’s home at 2 East Hillview Drive at about 9:20 p.m. on a report of an active assault. The victim, James Knapp, 65, was transported to Danbury Hospital with a stab wound to the chest and later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Griffin also was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, where state police detectives arrested him.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

A man found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing.Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
New Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Fairfield, CT
Hartford Courant

Police identify victim in suspicious death in Watertown

Watertown police on Monday identified a man who died under suspicious circumstances as a Willimantic resident. Corey Scarduzio, 32, was found unresponsive Saturday morning in a parking lot off Ice House Road and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Scarduzio’s death, police said. Local detectives also ...
WATERTOWN, CT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Danbury Hospital#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Man, 32, Killed In Waterbury Shooting, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man killed early on Mother's Day. The murder took place in New Haven County around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, May 8 in Waterbury in the area of 173 Willow St. When officers arrived to check out a complaint of shots...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Fatal Hamden Shooting, Police Say

A midday fatal shooting is under investigation in Connecticut after a man was struck and killed during an altercation in an area park, police said. In New Haven County, officers responded to the Farmington Canal Linear Park in Hamden at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, where there were reports of shots fired.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Delivery Driver Dies After Crash In Shelton

A Fairfield County man who drove his oil delivery truck into a yard and home has died from his injuries days after the incident. The incident took place in Shelton around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, said Det. Richard Bango. of the Shelton Police Department. Responding Shelton Fire Department firefighters...
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy