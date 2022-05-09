Police identify victim in suspicious death in Watertown Hartford Courant/TNS

Watertown police on Monday identified a man who died under suspicious circumstances as a Willimantic resident.

Corey Scarduzio, 32, was found unresponsive Saturday morning in a parking lot off Ice House Road and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Scarduzio’s death, police said. Local detectives also are investigating with help from the state police major crime squad.

