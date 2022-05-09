ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 ways Netflix's 'Along for the Ride' is different from the book

By Erin Ajello
 2 days ago
Belmont Cameli and Emma Pasarow in "Along for the Ride."

Emily V. Aragones / Netflix

The end-of-school bell-tower tradition isn't in the book.
The book starts after the end of the school year.

Netflix

The movie starts with Auden being excluded from a tradition at her school where the graduating seniors throw toilet paper off the bell tower.

But in the book, Auden only interacts with one fellow student, and it's after school has already ended.

Book Auden didn't intend to work at Clementine's.
She works there to get out of her dad's house.

Netflix

In the movie, Auden goes to Colby for the summer to spend time with her dad and work at her stepmom Heidi's store.

But Auden working at Clementine's isn't planned ahead of time like that in the book.

Instead, she volunteers to do so when she sees how overwhelmed Heidi is after having her baby.

Eli and Jake are brothers in the book.
Auden and Jake meet at the beginning of the book and movie.

Netflix

Auden making out with Jake at the Tip is an even bigger faux pas in the book since he's Eli's brother as well as Maggie's ex.

Eli ends up not holding it against her, but the girls at Clementine's initially judge her, as they do in the movie.

Auden and Thisbe spend far less time together in the movie.
The baby only appears in a few scenes.

Netflix

Auden is rarely shown around her new baby sister, Thisbe, in the movie, but she often helps care for her in the book.

She brings Thisbe with her for some walks and helps get the newborn to sleep on several occasions.

Esther liking girls is only part of the movie.
They changed her sexuality in the movie.

Netflix

In the book, Esther is interested in boys, and her crushes dictate where she wants to hang out.

In the movie, though, Leah says Cala is a "blonde girl Esther is in love with," indicating that Esther's sexuality is different in the adaptation.

Auden's mother is even ruder to the staff at Clementine's in the books.
Andie MacDowell plays Auden's mom.

Netflix

Although Victoria's disapproval of Clementine's and its employees is still evident in the movie, she's harsher in the book.

She walks around the store picking up objects to make fun of and only talks to the girls in a flat voice, even snorting and sighing as she moves around the store.

Victoria also says that Heidi is wrong for running a store that sells "girly" pink products, describing them as "the most shallow, base description on the female experience."

Her harshness pushes Auden further away, but Maggie and the other girls don't blame Auden for her mother's rudeness.

Auden's brother was completely left out of the movie.
In the book, Auden's brother gives her a picture frame.

Netflix

Auden is an only child in the movies — until Thisbe is born — but she has an older brother named Hollis in the book .

Hollis is far more carefree than Auden, and his refusal to grow up plays into Auden forcing herself to act like an adult all the time.

Although Hollis doesn't appear in the movie, there's a "The Best of Times" picture frame sitting in Auden's dorm room in the last scene that seems to be a nod to the similarly described one he gives Auden in the book.

An entire subplot with Eli's ex-girlfriend is left out of the movie.
Belmont Cameli in "Along for the Ride."

Emily V. Aragones / Netflix

One of the first times Auden hangs out with the girls from Clementine's in the book, they go to a house party.

When Auden arrives, she starts chatting with Eli and mocks the outfit the host is wearing and the cupcakes she made. But she later discovers the host is Eli's ex-girlfriend Belissa.

Belissa sees Auden and Eli together and yells at Auden for talking to her boyfriend, even though she and Eli have already broken up.

Their relationship comes up several more times throughout the book, but Eli's dating history is left out of the movie.

Tallyho is only mentioned in the movie, but Auden actually goes to the club in the book.
Tallyho is a club in Colby.

Netflix

Each of the girls has their own go-to plan for when they're deciding what to do after work.

Leah always wants to go to Tallyho, a nearby club, and the other girls reply, "No, no, no to Tallyho."

In the book, Leah tries to get them to go far more often. And Auden and Eli actually go to Tallyho one night to share a dance and their first kiss during their quest.

Eli's family is an important part of the book.
He doesn't mention anything about his family in the movie.

Netflix

Eli has several siblings in the book, including Jake, which is part of why he's so skilled at helping Auden take care of Thisbe.

But the movie never mentions Eli having any siblings. It also removed an entire plotline where Auden calls Eli when she sees how overwhelmed Heidi is, and Eli's mom comes over to help Heidi out.

In the movie, Auden calls her own mother for help.

Auden's mother has a romantic subplot in the book.
Emma Pasarow as Auden and Andie MacDowell as Victoria.

EMILY V. ARAGONES/NETFLIX

In the book, Auden finds out that her mother has had several romantic relationships with the graduate students she works with since her divorce from Auden's father.

Her mother even officially begins dating one by the end of the book.

Auden's mother's romantic life is never mentioned in the movie, aside from a comment she makes about never wanting to get married again.

Auden's father is even more absent in the book.
Dermot Mulroney in "Along for the Ride."

Netflix

Auden's father barely helps Heidi care for Thisbe in the movie — he isn't even shown holding her until after he almost leaves his family entirely.

But in the book, he manages to be around even less.

He arranges for meetings with publishers in other states and only focuses on writing and selling his book.

At one point, Auden's father even argues with Heidi, saying there's no point in Auden staying with them for the summer since he's not interested in trying to spend time with her.

The Beach Bash at the end of the movie is a planned annual event in the book.
There aren't many people outside of the main characters at the party.

Netflix

In the book, Heidi is part of the planning committee for Colby's annual Beach Bash, and she decides on a prom theme for the event with Auden's help.

The event is big and draws attendance from teens and adults across the town.

But in the movie, it's depicted more like a last-minute event that's planned and attended mostly by the main teen friend group.

Auden almost goes to the dance with someone else in the book.
Auden wears a bright-yellow dress.

Netflix

Book Auden missed her high-school prom when her platonic date, Jason, skipped at the last minute for an academic conference.

Then Jason ends up visiting Colby around the same time as the Beach Bash and asks Auden to go with him. Auden initially says yes, but Jason ends up canceling again, and she goes with Eli instead.

Jason and his plot were scraped from the movie, and Auden only vaguely mentions skipping her high-school prom.

Read the original article on Insider

