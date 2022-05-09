ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44-year-old Jessica Harper dead, 74-year-old woman injured after a hit-and-run crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

 2 days ago

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 44-year-old Jessica Harper as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on the Northwest Side that also caused injuries to a 74-year-old woman. The fatal hit-and-run collision took place at 5:30 p.m. on Culebra Road and Alamo Downs Parkway, inside Loop 410 [...]

