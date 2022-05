Winterhawks ride special to open series with two wins over Seattle; Portland shoots for 3-0 lead on Wednesday at homeCompetition is always intense when teams representing Portland cross paths with teams from Seattle. Throw in the stakes of a playoff series, and the intensity reaches unique levels. That is certainly the case as the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds clash in the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs. Portland won the first two games by the narrowest of margins, breaking late-game ties with a power-play goal late in Game 1 and a short-handed goal late in Game 2....

