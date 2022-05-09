ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Two scooter riders injured after being hit by truck in downtown Austin

By Victoria Garcia
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo scooter riders were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash involving a...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

One person injured in South Austin road rage shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for the person responsible for a road rage shooting that happened early Saturday morning in South Austin. It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of South Intestate 35. The Austin Police Department said someone fired a gun into another...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD identifies pedestrian killed in South Austin collision on I-35

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last month while trying to cross I-35 in South Austin. It happened Thursday, April 28, at around 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of South I-35, near the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says 42-year-old Pauline Juro was attempting...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

1 dead after crash involving a possible scooter in east Austin

One person is dead after a crash involving a possible scooter in east Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to East 13th Street near Walnut Avenue around 2:30 a.m. ATCEMS says an adult died at the scene as the result of an "apparent scooter collision." It's not clear if...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Austin#Scooter#The Riders#Police#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

41-year-old Christopher Lee Commiato and 43-year-old Crystal Marie Commiato Martinez dead in a crash (Seguin, TX)

41-year-old Christopher Lee Commiato and 43-year-old Crystal Marie Commiato Martinez dead in a crash (Seguin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Christopher Lee Commiato, of Round Rock, and 43-year-old Crystal Marie Commiato Martinez, of Austin, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision that also injured four people on a Guadalupe County road over the weekend. Officers actively responded to the area of State Highway 123 south of Elm Creek Road, near the 500 mile marker just north of Seguin at about 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 after getting reports of a car crash [...]
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Austin

Man dead after shooting in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man died after a shooting in Southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon. APD received the call around 3:25 p.m. with reports of a person that had been shot. The called said police and EMS were needed as quickly as possible. Police responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive and found the victim, who had been shot in the neck.
AUSTIN, TX
Washington Examiner

Vendor sustains 'life threatening injuries' after charging $6 for hot dog: Police

A pair of men in Texas were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly beat a hot dog vendor over the prices of his street meat. Jeremy Delgado, 21, and Bobby Wynn, 19, are facing second-degree felony aggravated assault charges after leaving an Austin, Texas, vendor with "life threatening injuries" stemming from $6 hot dogs, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy