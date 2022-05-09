ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Stores limiting baby formula purchases as shortage gets worse

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nationwide shortage of baby formula continues to get worse. The out-of-stock rate jumped to 31% in early April, according to Datasembly, the retail inventory experts. [TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Car vending machine retailer Carvana laying off 2,500 workers

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The online automotive retailer Carvana has announced that it is letting go of some 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales.The used-car company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.Carvana, which sells online and delivers used vehicles to buyers, says the laid-off workers will come from operational groups. The company says it will be "transitioning operations" away from its auto reconditioning center in Euclid,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Abbott Nutrition#Baby Formula#Rollins College#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy