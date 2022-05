We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO