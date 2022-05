SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the calendar hits March, South Dakota small town pride is evident on the basketball court. That type of pride has remained deeply instilled for Luke Bamberg and Ty Hoglund, two former high school and Dakota Wesleyan University basketball standouts. Both Bamberg and Hoglund will be on the sidelines when the boys basketball season starts, serving as head coaches for the schools they graduated from.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO