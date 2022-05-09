Pacific Beach man robbed at gunpoint in home

SAN DIEGO – Three men were arrested Sunday on suspicion they were involved in robbing a Pacific Beach man at gunpoint in his home, police said.

The robbery was reported at 9:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Jewell Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Police say the 41-year-old victim was home alone when he opened his door and two suspects pushed their way inside.

For an undisclosed period of time, the victim was held at gunpoint, at one point feeling a gun to his back, while the other suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and searched the home, Buttle said.

In their search, the suspects took personal items, cash and the victim’s phone before fleeing the area.

A witness reportedly saw the suspects back into a parking spot before entering the home and noted it as “odd,” according to Buttle. That same witness later saw the men leave and reported their description and direction of travel to officers.

Their vehicle was spotted sometime later on northbound Interstate 5 and then stopped at Palomar Airport Road, during which time three men aged between 30 to 40 years old were taken into custody.

No further information about the suspects was shared, but the victim’s belongings were recovered.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

