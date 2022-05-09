ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hating on Giannis, and it’s all about basketball

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRrKP_0fXgsUuj00

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems like a nice guy.

Doesn’t have a rap sheet.

Took the admirable, laudable path to success in the modern NBA world of LeBron James and Kevin Durant super squads, staying put in Milwaukee to be the centerpiece of small market title team.

He’s the biggest, most muscular guy on the court combined with freakish athleticism and ability.

It really is awe inspiring at times.

And yet I hate him.

Giannis is proof that hate can fester and grow simply from the way an athlete plays his game against your team. And isn’t that the how professional sports should be?

Watching Giannis continually Greek Freak his way to the basket is simply infuriating for anyone not wearing Bucks gear.

He plays Euro-stepping, no-charge-getting, bully-ball from coast to NBA coast with referees across the land enabling his every move!

Seeing Antetokounmpo run downhill like former Houston Oilers great Earl Campbell from the three-point line through both the paint and ill-prepared, unsuspecting opposing defenders on his way to a violent finish is like watching the biggest kid on the playground wet-willying his way through a week of recess.

Worse yet the officials give Giannis the customary superstar benefit of the doubt with every call, every extra step and seemingly every forearm shiver he unleashes on borderline helpless defenders like Celtics forward Grant Williams. It’s like the elementary school principal blaming the rest of the kids for walking into the bully’s fist or hitting his poor spit-covered finger with their ears.

Maybe it’s over the top. Maybe it makes no sense. Maybe my Celtics loyalties cloud my views into an almost critical beyond reason biased feeling.

And maybe I’m OK with that.

The way Giannis bullies opponents and then expects to get every ticky-tack call like he’s not the most physically dominating NBA presence since maybe Shaq simply crawls right up my Boston-bred sports watching bum bum!

Whether you Fear the Deer or not, you certainly should hate Giannis while wearing your best Green Team gear. Strangely, a majority of Boston fans don’t seem to agree with me, at least not based on one very unscientific Twitter poll last week.

For Boston fans in particular it also doesn’t help the hate that Giannis could have been a Celtic back in the 2013 NBA Draft when Danny Ainge preferred Kelly Olynyk instead at No. 13 overall with Antetokounmpo going at No. 15, which seems so utterly unfathomable now. Admittedly if Giannis suited up in a different shade of green and bullied his way around the TD Garden parquet it would certainly be to the joy and adulation of Celtics fans everywhere. Including me.

But he doesn’t.

Instead he’s the foe we all know and should love to hate with all his post-dunk, mean-mugging and flexing that is at best unnecessary and at worst obnoxious when done wearing the wrong jersey.

They say the heart wants what the heart wants.

Well, the heart can also hate what the heart hates.

And this Hart indeed hates Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tonight Giannis and I will continue our one-sided emotional battle. He’ll be on the court in all his frustrating greatness leading his Bucks in Game 4 playoff action in Milwaukee, looking to extend his series lead against the Celtics as he chases another championship unaware that I even exist. And I’ll be on my couch complaining about the travels and offensive fouls he gets away with all too often for my provincial liking, only my two dogs hearing my whining ways.

I’ll embrace my hate for one of the handful of greatest basketball players on the planet.

This is just sports, just the way sports should be.

Comments / 3

Related
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James and Phil Jackson’s beef and its potential impact on the Los Angeles Lakers

Over the past week, Phil Jackson has been a more prevalent name in Los Angeles Lakers-related news than LeBron James. Last Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski used a spot on national television to point out that Jackson — an 11-time champion head coach, including five with the Lakers — was consulting his ex-fiance Jeanie Buss on the franchise’s all-important coaching search. This came a few months after The Athletic reported that Jackson had been advising Jeanie all season on basketball matters, including the tense Russell Westbrook situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reacts to incident involving Mavs fan, Chris Paul’s family

There was some ugliness in the stands during the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Chris Paul’s mother, wife and two kids were seated by the Suns’ bench, and there were physical incidents involving both his mom and wife, resulting in the expulsion of a Mavs fan. Paul addressed the matter on social media after the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Greek#Bucks#Houston Oilers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mavs fan ejected for harassing Suns player Chris Paul’s family

DALLAS - A Mavericks fan was kicked out of Game 4 against the Suns after reportedly harassing the family of Suns star Chris Paul. Paul tweeted that a fan put his hands on his mother and that his wife was also pushed. Video from the game telecast appears to show him complaining about the incident.
DALLAS, WI
ClutchPoints

Celtics vet Al Horford’s sister reveals where Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo messed up in Game 4

The sister of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford just dropped a truth bomb all over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Anna Horford’s brother, Al, was involved in a bit of an altercation with the former back-to-back MVP during Monday’s Game 4 showdown, and apparently, there was a particular moment in the game that really got on Al Horford’s nerve.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster 3-Team Trade: Anthony Davis To Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers Land Julius Randle And Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook Becomes A Knick

The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough decisions to make this offseason. It feels like something drastic has to happen if the Lakers are to get back to contending status immediately, and a change in coaching is just one of those things. The roster needs work, and their stars might not be untouchable either, after disappointing seasons for both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Would Be Interested In The Miami Heat And The Atlanta Hawks If He Were To Leave The Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz at the minute is a team that is at a crossroads. The Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era seems like it has come to its natural end after they were dumped out in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks who played half the series without Luka Doncic. This means that one of Mitchell or Gobert will likely leave the Jazz, and for the most part, the reports have maintained that Utah would like to hold on to Mitchell.
MIAMI, FL
Fox11online.com

Portis, Holiday, Giannis lead Bucks to 3-2 series lead

BOSTON (AP) -- Bobby Portis made a putback off Giannis Antetokounmpo's missed free throw with 15 seconds left, Jrue Holiday snuffed Marcus Smart on Boston's final two possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Giannis had nothing but praise for Horford after Game 4 confrontation

The Boston Celtics have Giannis Antetokounmpo in part to thank for Al Horford's career night Monday in Milwaukee. Early in the second half of Game 4 of Boston's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo dunked over Horford and stared down the 35-year-old veteran, picking up a technical foul for taunting.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Announces Schedule Update For Hurricanes-Bruins Game 6

The Bruins’ Game 4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon made it official: Boston will return to TD Garden for at least one more playoff contest this season. The Bruins, who overcame adversity and tied the best-of-seven series with a 5-2 win, will host the Hurricanes in...
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy