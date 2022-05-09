ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead, Two Wounded

By Daniel
 2 days ago

One teenager was killed and two were injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Milwaukee. A caller...

WISN

Second teen dies after triple shooting in McDonald's parking lot

MILWAUKEE — Bullets flew Saturday afternoon outside the McDonald's at North 49th Street and West Hampton Avenue. Two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were killed in the crossfire. The 15-year-old died Monday. He was identified as William Harrison Jr. Police said this was an argument between three teenage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Lisbon fatality: Milwaukee man charged in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the death of a woman who was struck after a violent collision between two vehicles at 35th and Lisbon on May 3. The accused is Charles Jackson Jr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Triple shooting takes two lives, permanently affects many others

A triple shooting involving teens that occurred on Saturday (May 7) at the McDonalds at N. 49th St. and W. Hampton Ave. has claimed two lives. A 16-year-old boy died shortly after the shooting, and a 15-year-old boy died of his injuries in the hospital on Monday, May 9. A 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Motorcyclist killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a car and a motorcycle, police said. It happened about 3:05 p.m. at Appleton and Hampton avenues. The vehicle was making a left turn and collided with a motorcyclist. The operator of the motorcycle was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, 14-year-old killed

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy was the victim of a homicide Wednesday, May 11, according to the medical examiner. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials are investigating the location of the incident. There's no word on any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-43/94 reopens after double fatal wrong-way crash

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of I-43/94 southbound have reopened after a double fatal wrong-way crash. The deadly collision happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman was driving northbound in the southbound lanes slammed when she slammed head-on into another vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI

