PHOTO: Northern Lights Visible From Atop Mount Washington Monday Morning

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — There was a spectacular sight atop New England’s highest peak early Monday – a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

“For about 10 minutes this morning, we were able to make out the faint glow of the Northern Lights along the horizon,” researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory said.

In a visual aid shared to Facebook, the observatory pointed out which colors represented the northern lights, and what was just light pollution. They also circled the location of the Milky Way galaxy.

The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth’s magnetic field.