ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NH

PHOTO: Northern Lights Visible From Atop Mount Washington Monday Morning

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgSTe_0fXgryAC00

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — There was a spectacular sight atop New England’s highest peak early Monday – a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

“For about 10 minutes this morning, we were able to make out the faint glow of the Northern Lights along the horizon,” researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory said.

In a visual aid shared to Facebook, the observatory pointed out which colors represented the northern lights, and what was just light pollution. They also circled the location of the Milky Way galaxy.

The northern lights are caused when solar energy from the sun collides with the Earth’s magnetic field.

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Blood moon returns to night sky this Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sunday night the sun, Earth and moon align perfectly for a total lunar eclipse for skywatchers to enjoy across most of the USA. Arkansas has a front row seat to the celestial show, and the best thing is you don’t have to stay up late to view it.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Boston

Total lunar eclipse happening Sunday night; Path of totality ‘lining up perfectly for the Northeast’

BOSTON (CBS) — Huge “heads up” for this weekend. . . We have an opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse Sunday night! In fact, the entire eastern half of the country will be in the “path of totality,” assuring a great lunar show as long as the weather cooperates. This will be our first chance to see a total lunar eclipse here since January of 2019! First off, the basics: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are lined up. The Moon simply moves into the Earth’s shadow created by the sun. Depending on where you live and...
ASTRONOMY
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NH
State
Washington State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milky Way Galaxy#Earth#The Northern Lights
1240 KLYQ

[WATCH] Tourists Approach Massive Grizzly in Yellowstone

It literally hasn't been a week since Yellowstone National Park began opening roads for the season, and we already have our first case of wildlife vs. human. Yellowstone National Park opened certain roads on Friday, April 15 and it seems tourist season is off to a rough start. There's a rule in YNP about staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and in a video posted on Instagram, you can clearly see that a few tourists violated that rule.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WNAW

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy