ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Two wounded in crowded bar shooting in Fort Worth's West 7th District

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0xry_0fXgrrz700

Police say two shooting victims are recovering after a man opened fire in a Fort Worth night club early Sunday.

Reports say The Varsity Tavern in the West 7th Street district was crowded when the gunman started shooting.

After wounding the two victims, the man ran for it and got away.

Even after the shooting, a crowd of more than 100 people congregated near the Tavern and some fights broke out.

An hour after closing time, police had to order the crowd to disperse.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Shot Twice in Groin Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot twice in the groin during an argument at a convenience store overnight Sunday. According to police, officers were notified about the shooting at 1:22 a.m. Monday after a woman showed up at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with two gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wounding#Police#Violent Crime#The Varsity Tavern
Narcity USA

The Body Of 29-Year-Old Taylor Pomaski Has Been Found In Texas & No Suspects Have Been Named

The remains of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware — have been identified, NBC News reports. After going missing in April 2021, a search went on for Pomaski and her body was eventually found in a ditch on December 10, 2021. Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland confirmed in an email to NBC that officials identified the body as Pomaski's on May 1, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy