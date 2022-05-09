Two wounded in crowded bar shooting in Fort Worth's West 7th District

Police say two shooting victims are recovering after a man opened fire in a Fort Worth night club early Sunday.

Reports say The Varsity Tavern in the West 7th Street district was crowded when the gunman started shooting.

After wounding the two victims, the man ran for it and got away.

Even after the shooting, a crowd of more than 100 people congregated near the Tavern and some fights broke out.

An hour after closing time, police had to order the crowd to disperse.

