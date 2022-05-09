Weekend temperatures shatter records in Texas

Texas Fire Danger is rated Extreme, the highest on the Texas A&M Forest Service scale in the Panhandle, Southern Plains and West Texas today.

Blistering temperatures as high as 112 degrees shattered records in Texas on Saturday. It was 112 in Rio Grande Village, 107 in Abilene, Del Rio and San Angelo, 106 in Childress, 102 in Lubbock and 101 in San Antonio and Amarillo.

In fact, Saturday was the earliest date Amarillo has ever hit triple digits.

On Sunda the National Weather Service issued heat advisories for portions of Central and South Texas.

Two out of control wildfires are burning this morning; the Grissom fire in Coleman County is 70% contained and the Cinco Bar fire in San Saba County is nearly 99% contained.

