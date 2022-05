Amazon has offered to pay its employees up to $4,000 in expenses to travel to get an abortion as the Supreme Court moves to dismantle Roe v Wade.The tech giant sent an email to staff on Monday, seen by Reuters, announcing that it will foot the bill if employees need to travel to other states to seek non-life-threatening medical treatments such as abortions.The benefit, which can be backdated to 1 January, applies if a treatment is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee’s home and if virtual care is not possible.Amazon joins other large employers such...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO