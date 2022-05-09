ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Spring Finally Sprung? Here's What's In Store This Week

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjlR3_0fXgqyGp00

Get set for a spring fling.

A stretch of rainy and raw days can now be put in the rearview mirror as dry and warmer conditions have arrived in the region and the first prolonged stretch of true springlike weather is finally in the forecast.

In fact, temperatures will climb past the 70-degree mark after weeks of unseasonable temperatures for this time of year.

Monday, May 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. It will be blustery with wind gusts up to around 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday, May 10 will be sunny with the high temperature in the mid 60s. Winds gusts will be as high as around 25 mph.

The mercury is then expected to be right around the 70-degree mark on Wednesday, May 11, as the climb in temps by day continues with sunny skies.

It will be bright and sunny again on Thursday, May 12, with a high temperature all the way into the mid 70s.

Friday, May 13 will hardly be unlucky weather-wise, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the mid 70s.

At this point, a round of unsettled weather is on track for the weekend, with showers currently expected both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Near perfect weather! But for how long?

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Tons of sunshine is in the forecast today with temperatures warming nicely into the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be a breeze off the lake so plan on cooler weather near the water. Same set-up for tomorrow. Temperatures will warm a little day to day so that we see reading near 80 by the end of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
Westport, CT
