Beasley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $55.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBGI