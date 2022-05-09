ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village schools on 2-hour delay Monday due to snowfall

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Incline Village Washoe County School District schools are on a two-hour delay for Monday, May 9 because of road conditions. Winter...

