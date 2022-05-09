Exelon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $597 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.33 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.59 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.32 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC