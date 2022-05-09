ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police Dept. Looks To Aid Area Comfort Dog Programs

By Tom Conklin
WNAW
WNAW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A very special delivery at the Pittsfield Police Department will hopefully go a long way in providing funding for comfort dog programs in Berkshire County. It all started with a bit of a mystery early Friday afternoon when a shipment of boxes arrived at the police station on Allen Street. A...

wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNAW

Lost & Found: Charlie The Horse Is Back Home In Egremont!

There was some very happy news in the Berkshire county town of Egremont recently. A horse that had wandered off has been safely returned to its home in Egremont. The thinking was that he was possibly trying to get back to his previous home... According to a post on the...
EGREMONT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Pets & Animals
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Berkshire County, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Pittsfield, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
CBS News

Black bear destroys inside of Connecticut man's truck, then is seen on video in front seat of car: "Lock your doors"

A Connecticut man got the surprise of his life after he noticed a light on in his mother-in-law's car Friday night. When Cody Gillotti went to investigate, he discovered the intruder wasn't your average prowler - it was a hungry black bear looking for food. Gillotti posted a short video of the encounter on Facebook, writing: "Lock your doors, a bit of an ordeal tonight."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Missing Springfield 15-Year-Old Has Been Found, Police Say

Police said a 15-year-old girl from Western Massachusetts who was reported missing has been found. The Springfield Police Department reported that Onasun Jolly has been located. Police previously reported that she was reported missing after she left a friend's home on Tuesday, May 3, and didn't return home. Original report:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Police#Fur#Pittsfield Police Dept#The Pittsfield Pd#The Police Department#Berkshire Comfort Dog
Mid-Hudson News Network

Walmart store closed due to CO release

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Walmart Superstore on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill was closed for hours on Wednesday after at least eight people felt the effects of a carbon monoxide release. Emergency medical services personnel were called to the store to evaluate their conditions. The U.S....
WALLKILL, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Ex-Massachusetts corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. to be arraigned in Massachusetts in relation to murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay

A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
LAWRENCE, MA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

WNAW

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

1230 AM is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy