Protesters speak out after man shot, killed in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Protesters gathered in Norman to speak out about a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Around 11:30 a.m. on April 9, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near Lindsey St. and Elm Ave.

Investigators say Shed Euwin, 36, approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, told police he was driving with his windows down when Euwin aggressively approached his vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch him. The driver said he feared for the safety of himself and his son.

“I don’t know if he was going to punch me. I don’t know what he was going to do, but I shot him,” the driver told 911 dispatchers. “I got my son with me, he came up to my car. I didn’t know what he was going to do to me.”

Euwin, a father of five, died at the scene despite witnesses attempting to render aid.

Following the investigation, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in the case.

Euwin’s ex-wife told KFOR that Euwin would regularly jog along OU’s campus, but says the incident is completely out of character for him.

“This isn’t something that we could see him doing unprovoked or there’s just more to this story that the family is missing, and we want those answers,” said Nicole Zegrati.

This past weekend, protesters headed to the OU campus to protest the investigation into the shooting.

“The family is still asking questions as to why we can’t get any definite answers one way or another,” said Michael Washington.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.