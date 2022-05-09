ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Podcast Ad Revenue to Top $2 Billion in 2022, IAB/PwC Study Predicts

By Todd Spangler
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to this: The podcast advertising biz is continuing its upward trajectory — with U.S. ad sales expected to grow 47% this year to $2.13 billion, according to a new forecast from trade group IAB and PwC. That’s actually a deceleration from last year. The sector hit $1.45...

