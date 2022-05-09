ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Saint Paul, MN

One dead in South St. Paul shooting

By Mark Freie
 2 days ago

A shooting left one person dead on Sunday night in South St. Paul.

South St. Paul police responded to the report of shots fired at 10:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the torso laying in the road.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was random and that there is no imminent threat to the general public.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (651) 554 3300.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot. Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.
