One dead in South St. Paul shooting

A shooting left one person dead on Sunday night in South St. Paul.

South St. Paul police responded to the report of shots fired at 10:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the torso laying in the road.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was random and that there is no imminent threat to the general public.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (651) 554 3300.