Audacy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Audacy, Inc. (AUD) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $275.3 million in the period.

