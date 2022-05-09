ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Audacy, Inc. (AUD) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $275.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUD

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

