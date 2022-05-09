ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) _ Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had net income of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.91 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSL

