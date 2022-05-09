April Students of Character

The strangest thing about the debate over parents’ roles and rights in their children’s education is that there is a debate at all. As former teachers ourselves, we know firsthand that nothing is more valuable to a classroom or school – let alone to individual students – than parental involvement. Of course they should have access to instructional materials teachers use in class. Of course parents should decide when and how morally complicated issues are introduced into the classroom – if at all.

