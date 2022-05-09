April Students of Character

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
Critical race theory originated in the family of critical studies and seeks to promote what its adherents believe is a pervasive and inescapable racist legacy in the U.S. legal system. The theory has been packaged to children in K-12 schools and teaches them that America is a fundamentally racist country.
A recent review of school guidance and communications from the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention argues that the federal agency failed often in its goal of providing timely, actionable information to states and districts around COVID-19 safety protocols. As Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum reports, research on the effectiveness of masking, appropriate distancing, and school building […]
AUDUBON, Iowa — Some students in Audubon say they're facing racism and homophobia in school and the district isn't doing enough to stop it. A KCCI viewer sent photos of middle and high school students walking out of class in protest. They say bullying happens far too often without...
"What? College has gotten drastically more expensive over the last few decades in the United States? I had no idea!" Said no one ever. It's a topic of discussion in political debates, among recent graduates, and even folks who haven't been in a classroom setting in 40 years. Luckily, along...
A Pennsylvania middle school made headlines this week after it reportedly urged teachers to conceal a student's preferred pronouns from their parents. The communication between Charles F. Patton Middle School teachers and a guidance counselor said the student in question "prefers the pronouns they/them."
A Colorado middle school hosted a Genders & Sexualities Alliance (GSA) club, in which students were taught about LGBTQ-related issues and told to keep the conversation confidential, a mother of a former student has claimed in a viral video. Erin Lee, whose daughter attended Wellington Middle School in Wellington, said...
The strangest thing about the debate over parents’ roles and rights in their children’s education is that there is a debate at all. As former teachers ourselves, we know firsthand that nothing is more valuable to a classroom or school – let alone to individual students – than parental involvement. Of course they should have access to instructional materials teachers use in class. Of course parents should decide when and how morally complicated issues are introduced into the classroom – if at all.
A 19-year-old teen, Haley Taylor Schlitz, is making history as Southern Methodist University's (SMU) youngest law school graduate. As she prepares to walk across the stage, communities watch in awe and celebration. She hopes the biggest takeaway is that all Black children deserve the support to thrive in the education system.
