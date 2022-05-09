Heska: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) _ Heska Corp. (HSKA) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $10 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Loveland, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of veterinary products posted revenue of $64.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.1 million.

