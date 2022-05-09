ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantica Yield: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) _ Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) on Monday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.8 million.

Atlantica Yield shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AY

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantica#Brentford#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
