LogicBio Therapeutics Shares Skyrocket As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Its Pediatric Trial

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc's LOGC LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to resume patient enrollment in Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial in pediatric methylmalonic acidemia patients. Methylmalonic acidemia is an inherited disorder in which the...

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Medical News Today

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster protects better against Omicron and other variants

Moderna has said its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster protects better against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The booster was designed to target two variants—the original variant and the Beta variant. The redesigned vaccine also remained more effective against the original, Beta, and Omicron variants six months after administration. The...
Health

FDA Authorizes First Breath Test to Detect COVID-19

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
biospace.com

Stem Cell Therapy: The Latest Contender in Pharma's Fight Against Long COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Therapeutic Solutions International is jumping into the COVID-19 treatment space. The company is not making vaccines or antivirals—instead, it is targeting long COVID lung damage with a new stem cell therapy. Therapeutic Solutions just launched a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study of its...
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
MedicalXpress

New research pushes closer to novel therapy for pancreatic cancer

Research by Oregon State University has uncovered a potential new therapy for pancreatic cancer, whose survival rate is among the lowest of all malignancies. About one person in 64 will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The pancreas is an abdominal organ that regulates blood sugar and also helps with digestion.
