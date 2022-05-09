ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Column: Hedge funds adjust to new normal in oil

By John Kemp
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqMRo_0fXgmWK500

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Investors made few changes to their petroleum positions last week as prices remained poised between fears of a reduction in supply from Russia and a global slowdown in demand.

There are signs traders have absorbed much of the initial shock from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of sanctions, with positions, prices and volatility establishing new reference points.

Hedge funds and other money managers bought the equivalent of 7 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to May 3.

There were small purchases of Brent (+4 million barrels) and U.S. gasoline (+4 million) but no significant changes in NYMEX and ICE WTI, U.S. diesel or European gas oil.

The combined position of 558 million barrels has stayed basically unchanged for the last seven weeks since the middle of March.

(Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/390vPGa)

Fund positions remain weighted towards refined products, especially diesel, reflecting the shortage of refining capacity and low fuel inventories.

Position changes have been small as traders weigh the offsetting impacts of sanctions on Russia’s oil exports and the disruptions to fuel demand caused by China’s lockdowns.

However, the total number of open futures contracts held by all types of traders increased for the first time in 11 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The small increase was equivalent to just 20 million barrels and comes after open interest declined by 1,141 million barrels over the previous ten weeks.

The slight rise indicates the risk-reduction process may have run its course as prices and volatility have settled down after the initial shock caused by the invasion.

- Global manufacturers lose momentum as inflation worsens (Reuters, May 3)

- U.S. petroleum fills the gap left by Russia exports (Reuters, April 29)

- Oil prices paralysed between Russia sanctions and China lockdowns (Reuters, April 25)

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Refining#Brent Oil#Nymex#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy