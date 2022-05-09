ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

River City Roundup

By Richmond magazine staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the days ahead, there’s dance from the Richmond Ballet; flower arranging from the Garden Club of Virginia; music from the Richmond Symphony, the Cowboy Junkies and the Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra; and The Black Vegan Experience at the Diamond. Enjoy the week!. Power of Dance. Richmond Ballet’s Studio...

loudersound.com

Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage. Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
NME

Ezra Furman announces new album ‘All Of Us Flames’ with single ‘Forever In Sunset’

Ezra Furman has announced details of a new full-length album – get all the details on ‘All Of Us Flames’ below. The singer-songwriter will release her new LP on August 26 via Bella Union, and it’s being previewed today (May 11) by first single ‘Forever In Sunset’, which you can hear below. The record will also feature the recently-shared single ‘Point Me Toward The Real’.
MUSIC
NPR

ARC Ensemble: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. The conflicts between Russia and...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Let It Be Blue

Cut-cut-cut-cut through like the Pana-Pana-Panama Canal-Canal-Canal. One run through those 20 staccato syllables could set them pinging around in your skull for hours, but in the chorus of “Panama Canal,” a single from !!!’s ninth album, Let It Be Blue, Meah Pace repeats them three more times for good measure. Most of the music clears away so that the words stand out in stark relief, rendered even more lethally memorable by a surge of lobster-claw clicks halfway through. This chorus pushes the needle between earworm and malware as far as it’s been in bass music since “Like a G6,” and the M.I.A.-like ululation that follows has the ring of an exultant taunt, as befits someone springing a trunk-rattling new “Lovefool” on an unready world.
