ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

One person taken to the hospital following a house fire in north Spokane

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is in the hospital following an fire early Monday morning. Firefighters say the fire started around 3 A.M. at a...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP: Toddler airlifted to Sacred Heart, two adults injured after fiery crash on WA-281 in Grant County

QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#House Fire#Accident
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found at corner of 4th and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found at the corner of 4th and Freya Thursday morning. The report came in around 7 a.m. and Spokane Police are still on scene. Major Crimes is investigating, but say it is too early to determine if the person died of natural causes, by accident, homicide or suicide. Police respond to all unattended deaths outside of the hospitals and some care facilities.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man charged with felony for pointing gun at motorcyclist in Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A 51-year-old Utah man was arrested on May 2 after police say he pointed a handgun with a laser attachment at a motorcyclist. Noah Rosales, 51, of Hooper, Utah, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Lava Hot Springs shortly after 3 a.m. on May 2 after a man...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stunning video shows tornado forming near Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday’s climate was unpredictable, and it created some rather rare weather patterns, including a tornado! Robert Hartnett was attending the Spokane Indians game with his family when the team announced a rain delay. He said he was just outside the stadium when he saw a familiar-looking funnel starting to form. Other Spokane Indians fans also captured video...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Newport woman killed in crash on Fertile Valley Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in a car crash in Pend Oreille County after going missing the day before. The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office was notified that 59-year-old Leslie Grantham missed her flight in Spokane and was not answering her phone on Friday. Attempts to track her vehicle and cell phone were unsuccessful.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Post Register

Two arrested after shootout at LDS temple

The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested two men who reportedly shot at each other during a confrontation Sunday outside the Idaho Falls Temple. According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the men, 23-year-old Frederick Free, shot the other in the hand during an argument. The other man, 28-year-old Austin Kuck, fired multiple shots at Free as he was driving away.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy