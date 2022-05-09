Jennings Creek Greenway Open House leads to outdoor fun and friendships

For every FREE beard trim at mobile barbershop, men's grooming leader Wahl will donate $100 to the Detroit VA Medical Center. STERLING, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit native and Navy veteran Jason Heien earned ultimate beard bragging rights when his whiskers won him the national title of 'Wahl Man of the Year' in 2018. Since then, Heien and his beard have been keeping busy, donating time and money to several organizations dedicated to supporting his fellow veterans — including the Detroit VA Medical Center. In honor of his good deeds, and in conjunction with Wahl's mission to make the world a better – or bearder – place to live, Wahl will be parking its mobile barbershop outside the medical center during its VA2K Walk & Roll event, which includes a two-kilometer trek around the facility, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (eastern). Veterans, along with their facial-haired family and friends, are invited to visit the barbershop; and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to support the Detroit VA Medical Center in its efforts to provide services to homeless and in-need veterans.

