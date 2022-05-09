ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Ardmore Restaurant Week nearly here

By Delcotimes
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdmore Restaurant Week, the popular two-week celebration of Ardmore’s exciting and diverse dining scene returns May 12 -22, with participants offering a prix fixe, 3-course dinner menu at either $20, $30 or $40. In-person dining for Ardmore Restaurant Week returns this year with Ardmore establishments offering a wide...

Marilyn Johnson

Iron Hill Brewery Updates New Lunch & Dinner Menus

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill) is launching new dinner and lunch menus on April 6, 2022, in all locations. Guests can expect several classic Iron Hill, including brewhouse entrées, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, expanded salad options, and hearth-baked pizzas. In addition, for the first time, Iron Hill will offer a lighter lunch menu, focusing on shareable appetizers, expanded salad options, and a selection of handheld items. The lunch menu will be available Monday through Friday until 3 pm. Beer-inspired menu items showcase Iron Hill's commitment to its craft kitchen and scratch brewery philosophy.
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Outback Steakhouse, 7917 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: strainer, knife and straws found in hand sink at bar (hand sinks are for handwashing only); facility couldn’t provide a parasite destruction letter from the frozen tuna provider; raw prime rib incorrectly stored over chili in walk-in cooler; observed food debris greater than one day old on vegetable slicer, baking cups, mixing bowl and on multiple utensils hanging on wall and in utensil container; final rinse temperature at high temp dish machine is not within the required range; temperature of chili being reheated in warmer is too low (low water level detected in warmer); temperatures of several foods are elevated (raw chicken, raw beef, raw salmon, asparagus, cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, ribs, chicken wings); air temperature of two refrigeration units is elevated; lettuce and tomatoes on cook line are on a time control policy but no time was marked; temperatures of chili and pasta are elevated because they are not being cooled properly; plastic pans are wet nested on shelf above prep table; cutting boards throughout the facility are heavily scratched; racks in dish area and in lowboy unit on the cook line are rusty; lexan pans on shelf in prep area are cracked; observed a gap greater than one inch on hood at the cook line; top refrigerated drawer on cook line has duct tape on the outside of the door; facility couldn’t provide sanitizer test strips or high temperature test strips for the dish machine during inspection; observed stains/dried liquid on bottoms of beer coolers at service station in back kitchen; shelves under grill on cook line and wheels at fry station are greasy; observed debris in between equipment, on hood filters, light bulbs, fryer baskets, behind fryers on cook line, on top of convection oven, behind tea urns at service station, on shelves throughout the kitchen, on racks throughout, single-service trays stored clean, and on top of dish machine; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; observed leak from faucet at three-compartment sink and at mop sink; observed multiple cardboard boxes stacked on top of one another on concrete floor next to dumpsters; dumpster area has litter and debris; dumpster and recycling doors are not being kept covered; ceiling vents above mop sink are dusty; there is standing water on floor in back kitchen; wall under dish machine in corner of dish area is moldy; observed debris/litter on floor around and under ice machine near front dining area, at bar area, on wall and pipes behind fry station in kitchen, on floor of walk-in freezer, and under equipment on cook line; observed low grouting throughout the kitchen; paint is chipping on ceiling in dry storage area and on wall in prep area.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

12 Historic Philly Restaurants for an Old-School Dining Experience

Although Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are familiar grounds to many, discovering the stories behind so much of the city’s amazing food can be a much more enticing (and delicious) history lesson. This is a town filled with historic destinations that have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 95.9

Home Slice Pizza Texarkana Now Open for Take-Out Only

Texarkana has a new pizza restaurant! Home Slice Pizza is located off Hwy 82 East in the former Dugout building. Indoor dining is not open for business yet but Take-out Pizza is now available through their drive-thru window. " Our indoor dining is not quite ready yet but hopefully we...
TEXARKANA, AR
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Daily Local News

Bournelyf Special Camp races to raise $25,000

WEST CHESTER — “On your marks … Get set … Go!”. And so they did, with over 220 runners and walkers making their way through the streets of West Chester – and raising over $25,000 along the way for Bournelyf Special Camp. The non-profit organization,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Star News

Rivers Casino hosting ‘Party on the Pier’ for Memorial Day

Rivers Casino recently announced that it will be hosting its “Party on the Pier” to celebrate Memorial Day on Sunday, May 29, starting at 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature, among many other things, games, face painting, balloon artists and live music all throughout the afternoon. An ample amount of free parking will also be offered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bristol Times

Clydesdales returning to Bristol Borough May 22

It’s been four years since the Budweiser Clydesdales visited Bristol Borough. In 2016, the draft horses of Scottish Breed were greeted by thousands who lined the parade route and waterfront. On May 22, the Clydesdales are returning. The caravan begins at Green Lane and Farragut Ave. in the borough...
BRISTOL, PA
Daily Local News

Good Samaritan Services carries on His Mission legacy in Kennett Square

Generosity overflows in Kennett Square! After thirty-plus years of serving the homeless in Kennett Square area, the Valentine family has transferred and gifted the deed to His Mission building and property at 342 E. Birch Street, Kennett Square, Pa to Good Samarian Services. Discussions have been going on with His...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. “The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA

