ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Body found on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Tilden Park

By Allie Rasmus
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police homicide investigators were trying to determine what happened to a body found on Grizzly Peak Boulevard near Tilden Park. Police discovered the body about 7 p.m. on Sunday. Not much has...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Police Cars#Violent Crime#The East Bay Times#Ktvu
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tri-City Herald

Two die when pickup truck plunges off cliff into ocean, California firefighters say

Two people died and a third may be missing after a pickup truck plunged off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean at a Northern California beach, fire officials reported. The crash happened at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Another Prison Inmate Killing. This One Was at Folsom.

FOLSOM — California corrections officials are investigating an inmate killing Saturday at a high-securing facility housing 1,900 inmates in Folsom. Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed Friday after an attack launched by four other inmates, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said,. Four Inmate Killings Since End...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 injured as car plunges off San Francisco Sutro Baths cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) --  A car plunged off a cliff high above the old Sutro Baths in San Francisco's Land's End neighborhood early Friday injuring four people, two of them critically.The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that they got a call reporting the crash at 2:53 a.m. in the 800 block of Point Lobos Avenue.Responding crews discovered the vehicle had crashed through a fence and precariously come to rest on an rocky edge about 40 feet down the cliff face and more than 100 feet above the remains of the Baths.They were able to rescue four occupants of the car. All four were injured with two of them hospitalized in critical condition.The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy